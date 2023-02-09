Keeping track of all the new AI chatbots from Google, Bing, Baidu, and others

Microsoft

The most high-profile of the chatbot announcements, Seattle-based Microsoft said Tuesday that it will integrate an updated software developed by OpenAI, the same company behind ChatGPT, into its search engine Bing.

It didn't come as a huge surprise, since Microsoft made a multi-billion-dollar investment in OpenAI. The company held an invite-only event for journalists who got to try out the new "Prometheus" chat before it's released to the public.

The takeaway from Semafor's Reed Albergotti: "It was a complete reorientation of Microsoft around this new breed of AI that has taken the world by storm."

Google

Google has been working on AI software behind the scenes for years, and announced this week that it plans to build a chatbot named Bard into its search function. In a promotional video played at an event Wednesday, the bot provided inaccurate information, and shares in Google's parent company Alphabet slid 9%.

Baidu

Known as the Chinese equivalent to Google, Baidu said it is working on a chatbot called "Ernie bot" in English or "Wenxin Yiyan" in Chinese, based on an AI model the company introduced in 2019. Baidu said internal testing should be finished by March. Company stock rose to an 11-year high in Hong Kong after the announcement, CNBC reported.

Alibaba and JD

The two Chinese e-commerce giants both announced this week that they are working on integrating similar ChatGPT-like tech into their products. Since they're not primarily search engines, it's less of a natural fit. And markets didn't respond as well to the announcements. While Alibaba’s stock slightly increased, it didn't get a big bump like Baidu's did.