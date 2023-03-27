A 28-year-old woman killed 3 children and 3 adults at a Nashville school

Three children and three adult staff members were killed in a shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday.

Authorities said the suspect was a 28-year-old woman from Nashville who died after engaging with police. Officials earlier said the the suspect had appeared to be in her teens.

The shooting took place at Covenant School at the Covenant Presbyterian Church on Monday morning.

The three children were transported to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital after suffering gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead after arrival, a hospital spokesperson told Semafor.

Authorities did not identify the victims. Police said there were no other injuries.

The shooter was armed with two assault type rifles and a handgun, police said.

Following the shooting, President Joe Biden called on Congress to pass his proposed assault rifle ban, saying that gun violence was "ripping at the very soul of the nation."

"We have to do more to protect our schools so they aren't turned into prisons," Biden said.