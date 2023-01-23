There have been 36 mass shootings in the U.S. since the start of the new year

It is the second major gun-related attack in California in less than a week. Last Monday, six people were killed in a shooting in Tulare County, which authorities believe to be gang-related.

Saturday's shooting took place at Star Ballroom Dance Studio in east Los Angeles during a Lunar New Year celebration. The New York Times reported that the dance hall was considered a “refuge” for its older Asian American patrons.

At 10 p.m. local time, the suspect, now identified as Huu Can Tran, strode into the ballroom and fatally shot five men and five women who were reportedly in their 50s and 60s. He proceeded to a second dance studio in Alhambra, where residents were able to disarm him.

Tran was later found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a white van 30 miles from Monterey Park, local police said. The motive for the attack remains unknown.

California has among the strictest gun laws in the country, and the weapon identified by the police — a semi-automatic assault pistol — was likely illegal to possess in the state, according to multiple media reports.