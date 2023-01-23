There have been 36 mass shootings in the U.S. since the start of the new year
A mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, which has left at least 10 people dead, is one of 36 mass shootings the U.S. has seen since the start of 2023. On Sunday, another shooting left 12 people injured at a nightclub in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Mass shootings refer to incidents of gun violence where four or more people are shot at one time, according to Gun Violence Archive, an independent research group.
Since Jan. 1, 2023:
- 36 mass shootings
- 59 people killed
- 157 suffering gun-related injuries
It is the second major gun-related attack in California in less than a week. Last Monday, six people were killed in a shooting in Tulare County, which authorities believe to be gang-related.
Saturday's shooting took place at Star Ballroom Dance Studio in east Los Angeles during a Lunar New Year celebration. The New York Times reported that the dance hall was considered a “refuge” for its older Asian American patrons.
At 10 p.m. local time, the suspect, now identified as Huu Can Tran, strode into the ballroom and fatally shot five men and five women who were reportedly in their 50s and 60s. He proceeded to a second dance studio in Alhambra, where residents were able to disarm him.
Tran was later found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a white van 30 miles from Monterey Park, local police said. The motive for the attack remains unknown.
California has among the strictest gun laws in the country, and the weapon identified by the police — a semi-automatic assault pistol — was likely illegal to possess in the state, according to multiple media reports.
The Monterey Park attack is now the country's deadliest shooting since a massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas last year, where 19 children and two teachers were killed.
In 2022, the U.S. experienced more than 600 mass shootings — nearly double the number from four years ago, according to Gun Violence Archive. In 2021, there were nearly 700 mass shootings across the country.
Analysts say that shootings have been on the rise since the COVID pandemic. But mass shootings accounted for a small percentage of the 40,000 firearm-related deaths last year. Half were by suicide, the group found.
According to Small Arms Survey, there are 393 million privately-owned firearms in the U.S. — that's 120 guns per 100 Americans.
Last October, the Canadian government announced a controversial freeze on the sale of handguns, except to exempted individuals. Gun-related deaths have increased 40% in the country since 2011, while the number of handguns in the country has increased by 70%, according to a report by the CBC.
In December, the proposed legislation was amended to include some long-guns, including rifles or shotguns capable of firing more than five rounds at a time.
Less than a month after a gunman live streamed himself killing 51 people at a mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, in 2019, the country’s parliament introduced sweeping reforms of gun laws, including a nationwide ban on semi-automatic weapons and assault rifles.
The attack also prompted New Zealand’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern to ensure that hateful content was eliminated online. Her cabinet developed the “Christchurch Call,” a pledge to eradicate extremist and violent content online. It is currently being adopted by 19 countries and some of the world’s largest tech companies, including Facebook and YouTube.
- In a Substack post in December, political scientist Brian Klaas compares gun crime data from the U.S. to that in the U.K. His conclusion? It’s the guns that are the problem, and which set the U.S. apart from other wealthy nations when it comes to the frequency of mass shootings.
Want to pass along a tip or feedback? Write to Karina at ktsui@semafor.com and Jenna at jmoon@semafor.com.