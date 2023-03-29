How math could revolutionize the world of chatbots

“Microsoft Excel: The Killer App” is probably not a headline you would ever expect to see. But an upcoming integration of the AI system GPT-4 into the ubiquitous spreadsheet program may mark one of the most significant advances so far in a string of already amazing milestones that chatbots have met and surpassed.

Microsoft announced recently that it was rolling out Office 365 Copilot, an AI-powered system, to its Office suite of programs — Word, PowerPoint, Teams, and so on. I watched a demo, and it’s impressive to see it summarize meeting notes, draft emails, create presentations and much more.

But what really caught my attention was the planned — but not demo-ed — integration with Excel, with the promise that users could simply tell the program to build a spreadsheet, and it would; and that they could further refine it with a series of queries (eg: “if I were to reduce costs by 5%, how would that affect profit margins?”)

Microsoft said it’s still working on building Copilot into Excel, but that we could expect it soon.

Currently, chatbots have limited — to say the least — math capabilities. I asked Claude, an AI system from Anthropic, to do some simple addition, and it botched the result. I asked it to double-check its math, and it gave me the correct answer. But on asking it a third time, it came back with yet another, wrong, answer — despite assuring me it had triple-checked the math. As Claude itself noted: