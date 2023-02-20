How chatbots can change journalism. Or not.

And then I took another step. I asked Claude to take another story — about China’s attempts to reverse a fall in birthrates — and edit it in the styles of the New York Times, the New York Post, China Daily and Fox News. The Times version was staid, as you might expect from the Gray Lady, and threw in a lot of background.

The New York Post was racier: “China Panics as Birth Rate Plunges”.

AD

The China Daily was, well, the China Daily: “Official Calls for Support of Families”.

But Fox News? Claude nailed it: “China Demographic Crisis: Is Communism to Blame?”

OK, so it’s hard to see a real immediate use case in this, at least for journalism. But if you’re a press agent, and you want to minimize the friction in getting a release published in both the New York Times and the New York Post, wouldn’t you generate two versions, one in each style?

And if you’re a news organization, and you’re appealing to multiple audiences, would it make sense to use an AI system to help you customize your content?

I don’t find anything inherently immoral with doing that, although I grant some people might. When I ran The Asian Wall Street Journal (now The Wall Street Journal Asia), the Asian edition of the U.S. Journal, we routinely had to rework and reframe stories for our two, very different audiences. And vice versa. What AI would do is allow us to do it more quickly and more efficiently. And we’d still want a human to check the results.