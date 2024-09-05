In Congress? Don’t count on a promotion if your presidential candidate wins

Congress used to be prime recruiting territory for incoming presidents looking to staff up their administrations. Hiring from the Hill won’t be that easy next year — no matter who wins the White House.

That’s because Election Day is likely to end with tight margins in both chambers of Congress, giving a precarious hold on power to whichever party prevails. Many aspiring presidential nominees who want off the Hill in 2025 will face a two-part problem: Their departures could shrink their party’s numbers in a closely divided Capitol, and getting confirmed by the Senate could prove challenging. Each party has also taken hits to its power thanks to seemingly slam-dunk special elections that clanged off the rim, making it even riskier to tap members for Cabinet jobs.

“It would be unfortunate if we sought to mess up our [potential] majority because of ambition and asininity,” Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Mo., told Semafor. “We would have embraced an uncontrollable desire for power.”

AD

That hasn’t stopped the chatter among Republicans and Democrats alike about which lawmakers could snag a plum post under either Donald Trump or Kamala Harris. If the former president wins, there’s talk of Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton or Florida Rep. Mike Waltz for a Defense Department post or even a surprise Democratic Cabinet pick, according to people familiar with the conversations.

And if Harris wins in November, Democrats are abuzz over who the vice president might pluck to restock the party’s ranks after a remarkably stable four years of Biden Cabinet staffing. Sens. Chris Coons of Delaware and Chris Murphy of Connecticut are often cited as secretary of state prospects, but House Democrats are also in the mix: Ohio Rep. Joyce Beatty has publicly angled for an ambassadorship since President Joe Biden took office.

Yet some are already predicting dashed dreams.

AD

“The majority is going to be very slim, so I think few people will be able to leave to join an administration,” Rep. Andrew Garbarino, R-N.Y., told Semafor.

Republicans will already have one Senate vacancy to contend with if Trump wins: His running mate, JD Vance, would vacate a seat in Ohio and eventually trigger a special election for a term that expires in 2028. Republicans have also performed relatively worse in special elections lately.

Plenty of Republicans appear ready to join a second Trump administration. The House GOP’s fourth-ranked leader, New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, is potentially in the mix for the Department of Veterans Affairs or even the United Nations. And Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson, who served as Trump’s White House physician, could easily seek a return to his staff (although it’s unclear how Jackson’s current medical licensing status might affect that; he also famously failed to get confirmed to Trump’s Cabinet in 2018).

AD

Reps. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., and Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., might seem like safe choices for Harris for top posts; both represent comfortable blue districts. But that’s hardly an instantaneous process, and House Republicans have learned this year that, when a majority is smaller than a dozen, one member’s departure can make all the difference.

Most of the sitting lawmakers cited in this story declined to comment or didn’t respond to a comment request. Waltz said he’s currently “focused” on representing his district and electing Trump.