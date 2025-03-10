Hochul expected to slow-walk election to replace Stefanik

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, is expected to slow-walk the special election to replace Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik, according to three people familiar with her thinking.

It’s the latest sign of gamesmanship over the House GOP’s threadbare majority; Stefanik was nominated to be US ambassador to the United Nations in November but has not been confirmed due to her party’s narrow margins. On the Republican side, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, isn’t in a hurry to fill the safe Democratic seat vacated because of Rep. Sylvester Turner’s death, either.

Republicans currently have a 218-214 edge and with big votes on President Donald Trump’s agenda coming up, absolutely every seat matters. And Stefanik’s seat in particular is of huge interest.

It’s unclear how long Hochul will wait to call the special election. Refusing to set a date within the 10-day window once a vacancy occurs would invite Republican lawsuits, especially if she waits a considerable amount of time. Hochul could also push state Democrats to revive earlier legislation to delay the special election until November.

Even if Hochul moves to call the special election within the required time frame, it wouldn’t take place until about three months after Stefanik’s seat is vacated.

Previously, Democrats in the New York state legislature proposed a measure to delay the special election to replace Stefanik until November. The decision to withdraw that bill in February was meant to allow Hochul room to negotiate with Trump on congestion pricing, according to two people familiar with the topic. But then Trump’s Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy called for the end of the toll program and Trump declared congestion pricing “DEAD” on his social media platform Truth Social.

Under current New York law, once a vacancy occurs, the governor has 10 days to issue a proclamation for a special election, which must be held between 70-80 days from the date of the proclamation.

A spokesman for Hochul did not directly respond to a question about her hopes to delay the special election, but directed Semafor to previous statements made on the Democrats’ bill.

The Republican-controlled Senate has slow-walked Stefanik’s nomination due to concerns about the House GOP’s slim majority. Two other House seats in Florida are vacant and will be filled in April.