Donald Trump is still winning by being Donald Trump

WACO, Texas — Donald Trump’s first major rally on Saturday since launching his third presidential campaign was everything that his Republican critics had once claimed would be his undoing.

January 6th, they declared at the time, was supposed to be the end of him. Then it was his fixation on 2020, his various feuds, and his many legal distractions. Finally, it was his elevation of losing candidates in the midterms coupled with his undisciplined campaign launch, both of which raised concerns about his electability.

Trump has made some adjustments, including a new slate of campaign promises tied to the post-presidency culture wars that rivals like Ron DeSantis have focused on. But in general, he’s leaning harder than ever into the cult of personality approach that his foes hoped had run its course with voters — and so far, it’s working.

Before even speaking, he opened with a recording of a song in support of jailed January 6th participants, “Justice For All,” as he and some in the crowd stood with hands over their hearts. In recent days, he has taken to calling for new protests (so far unsuccessfully) and warning of “potential death & destruction” if he’s indicted in one of four active criminal investigations.

His opener, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, had to clarify that the choice of Waco was not tied to the 30th anniversary of the deadly siege that later served as a rallying cry for anti-government extremists like Timothy McVeigh. Another warm-up act, Ted Nugent, called Volodymyr Zelenskyy a “homosexual weirdo,” further illustrating the gulf between DeSantis, who has struggled to unite Republicans with his Ukraine position, and Trump, whose supporters have no expectation of unifying the party.

AD

Trump’s own speech devoted considerable time to attacking Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg over a potential looming indictment related to his alleged hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. He called on Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to run for Senate and complained that DeSantis was disloyal — an angle of attack his own advisors have told him is irrelevant to voters. And he also lamented that “every piece” of his “personal life, financial life, business life, and public life has been turned upside down.”

“2024 is the final battle. That’s going to be the big one,” Trump told his supporters. “You put me back in the White House, their reign will be over and America will be a free nation again.”