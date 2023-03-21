DeSantis knocked Trump over Stormy Daniels. Don’t expect other Republicans to follow.

It was hard to find a better example of what it’s like to run against Donald Trump than Monday, which began with Ron DeSantis throwing a small rock at the former president over his alleged hush-money payment to a porn star and ended with Trump blind-firing a submachine gun of fact-free, gay-baiting innuendo in response.

“Look, I don’t know what goes into paying hush money to a porn star to secure silence over some type of alleged affair, I just — I can’t speak to that,” DeSantis quipped during his Monday morning press conference, addressing weekend rumors fueled by the former president himself that Trump will soon be “arrested” in relation to the Manhattan District Attorney’s ongoing investigation.

DeSantis also made sure to attack the case itself, suggesting it was “an example of pursuing a political agenda and weaponizing the office.”

A few hours later, Trump wrote on Truth Social that the Florida governor could be “unfairly and illegally attacked by a woman (or possibly a man!) with false accusations.” He then deleted that post to add the suggestion that the accuser could be “underage.”