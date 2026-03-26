US antitrust officials deny improper lobbying in Live Nation case

Federal Trade Commission Chairman Andrew Ferguson, speaking alongside Assefi, also rejected the idea that MAGA-connected lobbyists are improperly influencing merger reviews. “My job is to hear out the arguments, and then make up my own damn mind, and do it consistently with the law, and the agenda that the American people voted for in November 2024,” he said.

But he said the FTC, historically considered an independent agency, answers to the White House. “No one should want me or the FTC to be independent from the president, because that means that I am a little king in my tiny little fiefdom,” he said. “And I can tell you that if an agency believes it is independent from the political system at all, and that it answers to no elected person in its decision making, it is the deep state.”

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“To the extent that they are executive branch agencies, which everyone seems to agree now, well, then the executive has to control them,” Ryan Baasch, deputy director of the National Economic Council, TKTK at the White House, said in a conversation at the event.

Baasch argued that “this is a place where we’ve heard that consumers feel like they’re getting a raw deal, and the administration’s actions have reflected that.” He questioned states’ decision to continue litigating the case following the Live Nation settlement.

“It’s very discordant for those states who are not in the driver’s seat — in the passenger seat, if anything, really the back seat for much of the life of those cases — to suddenly spring to life at the end,” Baasch, who previously worked in the Texas attorney general’s office said. “To the extent that they were happy riding shotgun when the federal government was leading these cases, it’s not apparent to me why … when the federal government decides to settle the cases, they decide, ‘Well, now we have to change course.’”





