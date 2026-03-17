Exclusive / Klobuchar seeks to stiffen antitrust review process in wake of Live Nation scrutiny

The blast radius from the Justice Department’s much-criticized settlement with Live Nation continues to widen, spurring a call to strengthen federal oversight of antitrust reviews.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., plans to introduce legislation on Tuesday that would broaden the judiciary’s abilities to approve — or reject — antitrust settlements, and give state attorneys general a say into federal settlement approvals. Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., is pursuing companion legislation in the House.

Live Nation managed to squash calls for a full divestiture of Ticketmaster, including from within the US government’s own antitrust division, instead settling with the DOJ days before trial. The result was a promise to get rid of a handful of concert venues and pay $280 million in fines.

With Live Nation, “the American people got the raw end of the deal,” Klobuchar said. She said her legislation would ensure “courts have the tools to independently review settlements and approve only those that benefit the American people.”