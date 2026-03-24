Exclusive / Fetterman gets another potential Democratic challenger

Former Rep. Susan Wild is the latest Pennsylvania Democrat to consider challenging Sen. John Fetterman in 2028, according to a person familiar with her thinking who told Semafor she’s getting encouraged to run.

It’s the latest sign of Pennsylvania Democrats’ keen interest in ousting Fetterman, who’s increasingly isolated in his party, even within his state delegation. House members from the same state are generally loath to criticize their colleagues, especially in a battleground like Pennsylvania, but frustrations with Fetterman are boiling over a full two years before a possible Senate primary.

Fetterman has enraged many in his party lately by voting to confirm GOP Sen. Markwayne Mullin as Homeland Security secretary and to advance DHS funding. That’s led Pennsylvania House Democrats to launch public campaigns aimed at pressuring him on key votes — and others to criticize him on social media.

Recent polling bolsters the belief among his possible primary foes that Fetterman could be vulnerable in 2028, with 62% of Pennsylvania Democrats disapproving of his job in a Quinnipiac poll released last month. Yet Fetterman maintained a net positive approval rating with Pennsylvania registered voters, bolstered by stronger numbers among Republicans.

AD

Some in the party believe Fetterman might opt against a reelection bid or even switch parties, though he dismissed any plans to become a Republican as “amateur hour s–t” in an interview with Semafor last year. If he runs, Wild — who narrowly lost her purple district in 2024 — isn’t the only Pennsylvania Democrat who might take him on.

Rep. Brendan Boyle, D-Pa., raised eyebrows by declaring Fetterman “needs to go” in a social media post after the senator voted to advance Mullin out of committee. His posturing, and his nearly $5 million campaign war chest, has Pennsylvania Democrats suspecting he might run against Fetterman, though it would mean giving up a desirable House perch in a safe district.

Boyle left the option open in a statement to Semafor.

“Right now I’m only focused on doing everything I can to help Democrats win back the House this November, and become the next Chairman of the House Budget Committee. As for 2028, I don’t rule anything out,” Boyle said.

AD

Rep. Chris Deluzio, D-Pa., who’s also increasingly critical of Fetterman in public, might also end up in the mix. Axios previously reported he could run if Fetterman declined to run for reelection.

Fetterman declined questions from a reporter on Capitol Hill, and his office did not respond to a request for comment on this story.