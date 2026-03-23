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Exclusive / Democrat has ‘regret’ for immigration law vote

Burgess Everett
Burgess Everett
Congressional Bureau Chief
Mar 23, 2026, 5:07am EDT
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Angie Craig
Annabelle Gordon/Reuters

Being a politician usually means never saying you’re sorry, but Minnesota Democratic Rep. Angie Craig is treating the Laken Riley Act differently.

The Senate candidate penned an op-ed expressing regret for supporting the immigration enforcement bill, which President Donald Trump had backed, and told Semafor that voters understand where she’s coming from.

“The people of Minnesota are used to me being honest, even when it’s hard,” she said. “I can make the case that the administration isn’t using Laken Riley for any of what they’ve been doing in Minnesota. And at the same time, I can regret voting for any bill that gave Trump and Kristi Noem’s ICE any additional authority.”

A spokesperson for Craig’s Senate primary opponent, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, said Craig “voted to empower Trump’s ICE.”

But retiring Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., said he was “fine” with his vote for it: “I have no regrets.”

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