Fetterman shoots down party switch rumors: ‘Not going to happen’

John Fetterman’s seen the rumors on social media that he’s going to switch caucuses.

His response: “That’s amateur hour shit.”

“If they think, ‘oh, it’s going to be like a Manchin or a Sinema play,’ that’s just not true, and that’s not going to happen,” Fetterman told Semafor on Monday night — referring to former senators from West Virginia and Arizona, respectively, who left the Democratic Party but did not caucus with Republicans.

“It’s not gonna happen,” he added. “And even if I wanted to do that, that is a rocket sled to Palookaville to try to switch. I would make a pretty bad Republican.”

The Pennsylvania Democratic senator has stirred plenty of intrigue with his recent visit to Mar-a-Lago to see President Donald Trump, his work with Republicans on the Laken Riley Act and his support for the Israeli government. He’s actively trying to change the way his party deals with Trump, urging Democrats not to freak out about the president’s controversial actions and stay open to confirming his nominees.

But Fetterman said his party affiliation and place in the Senate Democratic caucus is “not going to change,” adding that he’s privately expressed that to colleagues in leadership.