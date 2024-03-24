Idris Elba is making a big bet on Africa’s creative opportunity

African countries should tap into the global popularity of their creative industries to reap economic benefits — that’s the vision of actor-filmmaker Idris Elba.

In a wide-ranging conversation with Semafor Africa, the Hollywood A-lister said: “There’s a stigma attached to creative industries as not being serious business,” unlike other sectors such as mining or agriculture. But, he said, the arts could become a “significant driver of economic growth” if the sector’s value was accepted by policymakers.

“There is some key reframing that African countries need to adopt in order to really think about the business aspect of creativity,” said Elba, during our conversation which was hosted by telecoms company Africell and Sotheby’s auction house. He referred to creatives as the nucleus surrounded by a logistics network that creates jobs, from carpenters and make up artists, to sound engineers and lighting technicians.