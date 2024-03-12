Africans have become the solution to the UK’s elderly care crisis

The number of Africans entering Britain as care workers nearly trebled over the last year after visa rules were changed to tackle staff shortages exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic and Brexit. It highlights the West’s growing reliance on migrants from the world’s youngest continent to care for its aging populations.

Africans now make up the majority of foreigners given the right to work in Britain’s care system. Some 57,000 Africans entered the country on a Health and Care visa in 2023 — up from just over 20,000 in 2022 and more than half of the approximately 106,000 granted the right to travel to Britain for that work, Semafor Africa’s analysis of newly released Home Office data shows.

Britain’s government in December 2021 added care staff to a list of occupations for which visas would be granted to address a shortage of workers which rose sharply during the pandemic.

The UK’s health ministry said it was acting on recommendations made by the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC), an independent body that advises the government. The MAC, in its 2021 annual report, also said restrictions for care workers needed to be eased due to the impact of the United Kingdom leaving the European Union. “The ending of free movement and the absence of a work route for care workers is likely to contribute to the recruitment problems faced by the sector,” the body warned.