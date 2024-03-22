Kate Middleton reveals cancer diagnosis

Kate, the Princess of Wales, announced that she has been diagnosed with cancer and is in the “early stages” of treatment.

In a taped video statement released Friday, Kate said she underwent successful abdominal surgery in January, and her condition was believed to be non-cancerous.

However, tests after the operation “found that cancer had been present,” she said, adding that she is undergoing a course of “preventative chemotherapy” on the advice of her medical team.

The announcement comes amid a public relations disaster for the royal family after they released a digitally-altered photo of Kate and her children, fueling speculation and concerns about her health given her months-long absence from the public eye.

Last month, the royal family revealed that King Charles had been diagnosed with cancer, but did not specify what type of cancer.