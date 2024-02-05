King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer and will suspend public duties

King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer and will be suspending his public duties as he receives treatment. Senior members of the royal family are expected to temporarily take over his engagements, the BBC reported.

The announcement came a week after the monarch spent several nights in hospital following a procedure for an enlarged prostate. While Buckingham Palace has not said what kind of cancer he has been diagnosed with, a source close to the royal family told Reuters it was not prostate cancer.

“He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.