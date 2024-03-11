Semafor Signals
Princess of Wales apologizes for family photo controversy
Insights from The Associated Press, Forbes, and Politico
The News
Kate Middleton, the U.K.’s Princess of Wales, apologized Monday for causing “confusion” over the editing of a family photo. The image, which the British monarchy posted Sunday to mark Mother’s Day in the U.K., was meant to calm speculation over Kate’s whereabouts and health — it was the first official image of her in the nearly two months since she had abdominal surgery — but had the opposite effect.
The princess’ withdrawal from the public eye sparked a swirl of rumors and theories. Many raised concerns about her health and the outcome of the abdominal procedure, while others pointed to what they viewed as inconsistencies in the palace’s narrative. Since its initial statements on the situation, the institution has been characteristically tight-lipped, saying only that Kate’s condition was not cancerous and she “continues to be doing well.”
Multiple news agencies that published the photo later withdrew the image after determining it had been doctored. In a post on social media, Kate wrote that “like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing.” She added: “I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused.”
SIGNALS
Botched photo release could prove damaging to royals’ credibility
“This is damaging for the royals,” Former BBC royal correspondent Peter Hunt posted on X. “They knew there would be intense interest in any picture they released of Kate. Their challenge is that people will now question whether they can be trusted and believed when they next issue a health update.”
Veteran public relations consultant Mark Borkowski echoed that sentiment, telling The Associated Press that the gaffe exposed a wider problem for the monarchy: whether the public will believe its future statements. “I find they have risen to the challenge, provided the statement as an explanation,” Borkowski said of Kate’s apology Monday. “The question is, with all the conspiracy theories running around, is whether people believe it. And I’m not sure that they will.”
Palace’s silence might not be golden, PR experts warn
Regardless of what’s happening inside the palace, the late Queen Elizabeth II’s mantra was that the royals needed to be seen to be believed. “Above all, they are meant to be there, timeless, a stay against the upheavals and terrors of history and life,” The Cut wrote. The palace has maintained that it will only share significant updates about Kate’s health, a public relations strategy characteristic of the royals. But that method might be outdated, experts warned.
“Public figures now face increased scrutiny in an era when secrets are harder to keep than ever before,” crisis management expert Molly McPherson wrote for Forbes. “When you mix a curious internet with an algorithm-driven news cycle, messaging shrouded in secrecy is a risky media strategy.”
Palace intrigue is an unwelcome distraction for UK government
Michael Cole, a BBC royal correspondent throughout the 1980s, told Politico that recent events reveal just “how bare the royal cupboard now is.” King Charles III was recently diagnosed with cancer, Kate is out of the public eye, and Queen Camilla took a break from duties last week, creating a royal vacuum.
That’s a problem for the nation’s politicians, Politico said, noting that “with a pre-election budget due Wednesday, and contentious migration legislation making its way through parliament, Britain’s lawmakers are currently pretty preoccupied and could do without the drama.”