Princess of Wales apologizes for family photo controversy

Kate Middleton, the U.K.’s Princess of Wales, apologized Monday for causing “confusion” over the editing of a family photo. The image, which the British monarchy posted Sunday to mark Mother’s Day in the U.K., was meant to calm speculation over Kate’s whereabouts and health — it was the first official image of her in the nearly two months since she had abdominal surgery — but had the opposite effect.

The princess’ withdrawal from the public eye sparked a swirl of rumors and theories. Many raised concerns about her health and the outcome of the abdominal procedure, while others pointed to what they viewed as inconsistencies in the palace’s narrative. Since its initial statements on the situation, the institution has been characteristically tight-lipped, saying only that Kate’s condition was not cancerous and she “continues to be doing well.”

Multiple news agencies that published the photo later withdrew the image after determining it had been doctored. In a post on social media, Kate wrote that “like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing.” She added: “I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused.”