Exclusive / South Africa mulls M&A reform in quest for 5G investment

South Africa’s anti-trust regulator is holding private talks with the telecoms industry about relaxing competition rules, signaling that regulators in Africa’s biggest economy may be willing to make changes that could unleash a wave of mergers and acquisitions in the sector.

The discussions, confirmed by the Competition Commission to Semafor, are a direct response to calls for looser rules from an industry led by MTN Group, Africa’s biggest mobile operator, which argues that existing rules, written for cheap voice calls, risk leaving the country behind as operators worldwide consolidate to finance 5G and AI.

Speaking to Semafor this week, Ralph Mupita, who currently chairs GSMA, a global mobile industry body, drew examples from China, India and the US, where a handful of dominant players have marshalled the scale to roll out nationwide 5G and fiber, and South Africa should consider a similar consolidation to attract the investment needed for 5G, 6G and AI.

“Those are the conversations we are having with regulators and policymakers, so that South Africa can avoid Europe’s underinvestment,” said Mupita, referring to merger rules that slowed expansion. The European Commission is redrawing merger rules and aims to publish proposals in April.

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If the regulator acts on Mupita’s plea, it would put Telkom, which is partly owned by the government, into the mix of a possible merger and acquisitions spree that is likely to follow the reforms. The South African competition framework was one of the biggest barriers to MTN’s pursuit of Telkom, the third largest network which also runs the biggest fiber optic network in Africa’s biggest economy.

Although Mupita is prioritizing Nigeria and Ghana for higher profits, he said he would pursue South African acquisitions if attractive in the “medium-to-long-term” — in comments that put Telkom in the spotlight. Serious talks between the two collapsed in 2022 over regulatory concerns but the idea has resurfaced as MTN seeks to bulk up its fiber infrastructure.