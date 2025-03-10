Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

European telecoms industry turns to Africa for growth

Jeronimo Gonzalez
Jeronimo Gonzalez
Mar 10, 2025, 7:46am EDT
Africa
A Kenyan farmer uses a mobile phone in a field.
Flickr Creative Commons Photo/Neil Palmer
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

European telecoms firms are looking to Africa to boost growth as restrictive merger rules slow their expansion at home.

Although mobile connectivity rates have surged in recent decades, Africa remains a global laggard, with just 51% of adults having access to a smartphone, while just a quarter is connected to mobile broadband.

Many who do have mobile phones rely on outdated 3G and even 2G networks, which are significantly slower than those used in much of the West. With the continent’s population forecast to rise by a billion by 2070 and grow significantly in wealth, Africa offers opportunities “for scale,” the CEO of Vodafone told the Financial Times.

A map showing global mobile connectivity rates.

AD
AD