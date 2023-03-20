China slams US on 20th anniversary of Iraq invasion as Xi visits Russia

Wang told reporters that the decision to invade Iraq was "based on a lie," adding that the subsequent political destabilization and years of conflict warranted "deep reflection by the U.S. and vigilance from the entire world." He added that governments can avoid such acts of "bullying" by keeping the United Nations at the center of the international system.

"Countries need to jointly say no to hegemonism by taking firmer and stronger action against it, to make sure that never again will a country’s sovereignty be violated on the ground of baseless lies and allegations, and never again will any country be bullied and denied its right to development," Wang said.

While China had opposed the Iraq war, the country had little global influence compared to today, with officials remaining notably silent on the consequences of the war for years.

But Wang notably had a change of tone when asked about China's role in Russia's war in Ukraine, saying that China will uphold an "objective" position on the crisis while condemning those that have economically punished Russia and its supporters.

"We always believe that political dialogue is the only way to resolve conflicts and disputes," he said. "Fanning the flames, fueling the fight, unilateral sanctions, and maximum pressure would only escalate tensions and make matters worse."