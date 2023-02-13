Chinese nationalists are echoing American right-wing conspiracies on UFOs and Ohio's toxic train derailment

NTSBGov/Handout via REUTERS

Nationalists in China and rightwing figures in the U.S. are taking to social media to fuel conspiracy theories that the media and the government are trying to use UFOs to distract from a potential environmental disaster in Ohio.

As news of unidentified flying objects and alleged Chinese surveillance balloons dominate headlines in the U.S., users on Weibo — China's version of Twitter — are obsessed with the Feb. 3 derailment of a 50-car train near the Ohio town of East Palestine, which resulted in a massive chemical blaze and a "controlled release" of a toxic plume, forcing evacuations and concerns from residents about air and water safety.

As of Monday, posts with the hashtag "Ohio" had received over 83 million views on Weibo, and the topic trended between #1 and #2 on its "hot search list" index.

While many Chinese social media users were simply expressing disbelief at the extent of the Ohio disaster, some popular nationalistic accounts suggested that the U.S. government and media had been pushing UFO and balloon updates to cover up the situation in Ohio, mirroring some prominent right-wing figures in the U.S., including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.