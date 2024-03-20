Finland is the world’s happiest country as US rank drops

Young people in the United States and Western Europe are becoming less satisfied with their lives, according to Gallup’s World Happiness Report 2024.

Happiness levels among 15-24-year olds in the U.S. have fallen steeply since the mid-2000s, Gallup found. Young people in Western Europe saw a more gradual decline in happiness over the same period.

Nordic countries continued to dominate the top ranks, with Finland ranked as the happiest in the world, followed by Denmark, Iceland, Sweden, Israel, the Netherlands, Norway, Luxembourg, Switzerland, and Australia.

The U.S. ranked 23rd on the overall list of 143 countries polled, but 62nd for people under the age of 30.

By contrast, countries in Central and Eastern Europe — particularly the former Soviet bloc — saw their levels of happiness increase the most since the last survey in 2023, notably among young people.

Gallup’s report — conducted over a three-year period — surveyed more than 100,000 people in 143 countries, asking them to rate their lives on a scale of 1 to 10, with 10 being the best possible life.



Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated the U.S.’s 2024 ranking.