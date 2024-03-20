Finland is the world’s happiest country as US rank drops

The News
Young people in the United States and Western Europe are becoming less satisfied with their lives, according to Gallup’s World Happiness Report 2024.
Happiness levels among 15-24-year olds in the U.S. have fallen steeply since the mid-2000s, Gallup found. Young people in Western Europe saw a more gradual decline in happiness over the same period.
Nordic countries continued to dominate the top ranks, with Finland ranked as the happiest in the world, followed by Denmark, Iceland, Sweden, Israel, the Netherlands, Norway, Luxembourg, Switzerland, and Australia.
The U.S. ranked 23rd on the overall list of 143 countries polled, but 62nd for people under the age of 30.
By contrast, countries in Central and Eastern Europe — particularly the former Soviet bloc — saw their levels of happiness increase the most since the last survey in 2023, notably among young people.
Gallup’s report — conducted over a three-year period — surveyed more than 100,000 people in 143 countries, asking them to rate their lives on a scale of 1 to 10, with 10 being the best possible life.
Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated the U.S.’s 2024 ranking.
The View From the United States
Loneliness among young Americans has long been a concern for academics and policymakers, and Gallup’s latest data supports the idea of a loneliness epidemic plaguing millennials. Although loneliness is not “unduly high” on a global scale, the report stated, it was almost twice as high among millennials compared to those born before 1965. Elderly people across all regions reported the highest levels of feeling socially supported, the report found, despite typically having fewer social interactions.
While there is no single factor causing more unhappiness in younger people, the trend underscores the importance of “having someone to count on in times of need…as one of the top predictors of life satisfaction,” Lara Aknin, a social psychologist and one of the report’s editors, told Semafor. Parallel research suggests that young people in the U.S. are also increasingly worried about the high cost of living and feel dissatisfied with the government, Aknin said.
The View From Eastern Europe
Young people in Central and Eastern Europe, meanwhile, are generally happier than older people, Gallup’s report found.
Those regions were also the exception to the global trend of people experiencing negative emotions more frequently between 2021 and 2023 compared to the mid-2000s.
Life satisfaction among children and young teenagers aged 10-15 was also highest in Central and Eastern Europe.
One exception was war-torn Ukraine, which ranked 105. While conflict “breeds a sense of brotherhood or community within a nation,” the anxiety of potential harm to oneself and one’s family understandably reduces life satisfaction, Aknin said.
Know More
One happier finding of the report was a surge in benevolence, which has grown since the COVID-19 pandemic. Across all generations, researchers found a notable increase in instances of people helping strangers and volunteering, and millennials and Gen-Z are “even more likely than their predecessors to help those in need,” Gallup found.