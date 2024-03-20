Finland’s Sanna Marin on why her country is always the ‘happiest’

Finland’s former Prime Minister Sanna Marin acknowledged that Finns weren’t “the most cheerful,” despite the country being named the world’s “happiest” for the seventh year in a row.

However, Marin told Semafor in an interview that Gallup’s World Happiness Report 2024, released Tuesday, measures a “deeper kind of happiness than cheerfulness.”

“We are not perhaps the most cheerful people in the globe,” she said. “But of course, we have a good nation and we have a good society.” Marin said Nordic countries always rank higher in the report because of their welfare society model, which “enables everyone to have a good life.”

“It doesn’t mean that you don’t have to do things by yourself,” Marin added. “Of course, you have to work by yourself, but still we have that network that helps you if life gets tough. And I think that creates that kind of trust that societies need to really bloom.”

Helsinki Mayor Juhana Vartiainen echoed that sentiment, telling Semafor that Nordic countries are happier because they “combine material wealth with a social consciousness.”