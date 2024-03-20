Social media can drive ‘Americans mad:’ Sen. Chris Murphy

Unregulated social media is the root cause of why young Americans feel unhappy, Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy said at Semafor and Gallup’s State of Happiness forum on Wednesday.

Social media, when “unregulated and unchecked, can drive Americans mad,” Murphy told Semafor’s Steve Clemmons.

The senator said that Americans believe that technology is no longer working for them, but that they’re working for its profits.

AD

Happiness levels among 15-24-year olds in the U.S. have fallen steeply since the mid-2000s, and the U.S. ranked 62nd among 143 countries for people under the age of 30, according to Gallup’s World Happiness Report 2024.

A large part of that unhappiness stems from ”the sense of powerlessness that people, particularly youth, have,” Murphy said. ”They are playing by the rules... but feel success is further and further away.”