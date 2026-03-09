US-Iran conflict hands South Africa’s budget new stress test

The war in the Middle East threatens to upend the economic assumptions underpinning South Africa’s budget, the finance minister has warned, reflecting unease over the way a growing number of external shocks undermine plans to reinvigorate Africa’s largest economy.

Less than three days after Enoch Godongwana presented the budget to lawmakers in the fuel-importing nation, the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran. The spending plan had been hailed as a turning point to public finances, thanks to tighter spending and a clearer path to debt stabilization, but the onslaught on Iran pushed oil prices and shipping-risk premiums higher.

Godongwana recounted how, in February 2022, he delivered what was widely praised as a strong fiscal plan, only to be told the following morning that his projections no longer held. The pattern has repeated itself this year, Godongwana said last week, “I was excited and then, all of a sudden, the Americans attacked Iran. My numbers are gone again. So that is the environment in which we operate.”

The remarks, delivered to Standard Bank executives and reported for the first time by Semafor, captured the growing unease among policymakers about how quickly the external shocks can undermine domestic planning, especially for an open, import-dependent economy like South Africa.

With the US-Iran conflict escalating days after the budget, the National Treasury is openly reframing credibility around built-in scenarios. Boipuso Modise, head of economic policy and international cooperation at the National Treasury, said uncertainty had become a defining feature of fiscal management, but “we do think there is now a range of numbers that need to be interrogated.”

The National Treasury is not alone. The South African Reserve Bank has already said it will redraw its risk scenarios ahead of next policy meeting, with Governor Lesetja Kganyago telling Reuters the January adverse case, which assumed oil at $75 per barrel and and an exchange rate of 18.50 rand to the dollar, “is gone” and will be replaced.

