Goldman’s misadventures on Main Street

Marcus

For years, Goldman Sachs talked about its nascent consumer bank in generational terms. CEO David Solomon called it “the digital bank of the future,” and told a Harvard interviewer in 2019, “we’re building it as a platform for Goldman Sachs over the next 50 years.”

That dream is now all but dead. With profits under pressure and senior partners in quiet revolt, Solomon is beating a hasty retreat from Main Street. He recently unveiled a major restructuring that will spotlight its historical strengths in trading and investment banking, and essentially bury its consumer-loan business, launched in 2016 to great fanfare.

Since then, the costs have piled up. Despite what is set to be Goldman’s second-best year ever, by revenue, a funk has settled over its headquarters at 200 West Street. The firm plans to lay off up to 4,000 people, or 8% of headcount, and is planning deep cuts to bonuses for its 450-odd partners, Semafor has reported.

Next month, the firm will release three years’ worth of financial results that align with that new structure. The report will pinpoint the cost of its push into consumer banking, with losses that are expected to approach $2 billion for 2022 alone, and more than $4 billion since 2019, people familiar with the matter said.

Goldman is now winding down its personal-loan business, called Marcus, for Goldman’s 19th-century founder, who peddled short-term loans to merchants along Manhattan’s wharfs. The firm will stop making new loans, Reuters previously reported and Semafor confirms, and is weighing a sale of the loans that remain on its books, people familiar with the matter said.

It is also abandoning a plan to launch Marcus checking accounts, after four years of work and nearly $100 million dollars spent, people familiar with the matter said.

Checking accounts were a key pillar in Solomon’s consumer ambitions because they would make Goldman their customers’ primary bank. In a sign of its ambitions for the accounts, Goldman had budgeted some $250 million for a marketing campaign to them to the masses, the people said.

But the project was problematic almost from the start. Marcus executives had planned to use the Mastercard network to handle the debit payments associated with the checking account. Mastercard was the network the Marcus-linked Apple card ran on, and so was already tied into Goldman. Solomon pushed for Visa, in part to preserve investment-banking relationships with the firm, people familiar with the matter said, which added costs and complexity.

The payments vendor that Goldman hired to design the account, FIS, missed deadlines and ran up costs, people familiar with the matter said. When Marcus executives raised complaints, a senior investment banker defended FIS, noting that it was a major client that had paid Goldman more than $100 million in fees over the past few years, the people said. (Goldman advised FIS on its $35 billion takeover of Worldpay in 2019.)