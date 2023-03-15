South Korea eyes 69-hour working week, as other countries mull four-day week

South Korea’s usual work week is 40 hours, with up to 12 hours of additional overtime permitted. The new law would increase that to up to 29 hours of overtime, The Korea Times reported.

On Tuesday South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeul ordered a review of the proposal, following widespread backlash from opposition leaders, employees, and other critics of the proposal who fear the extra overtime allowance would just mean more work, with no guarantees of extra vacation.

The proposal has also prompted criticism from young South Koreans, who see the extension as a step back from gains the country previously made on a better work-life balance.

South Korea has among the highest work-hour averages within OECD countries, and as of 2021 recorded an average of 1,915 work hours, compared to 1,607 on average in Japan.