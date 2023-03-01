The bill that would give Americans a four-day workweek

Rep. Mark Takano, D-Calif., is reintroducing a bill to put Americans on a four-day work week, capitalizing on a spate of recent news about the concept.

The bill would adjust the Fair Labor Standards Act to shrink the standard 40-hour workweek in the US to only 32 hours. Employers would then be required to pay overtime to employees whose work exceeds 32 hours per week.

“We have before us the opportunity to make common sense changes to work standards passed down from a different era,” Takano said in a press release shared with Semafor ahead of the rollout.

The California Democrat argues the bill would “improve the quality of life of workers, meeting the demand for a more truncated workweek that allows room to live, play, and enjoy life more fully outside of work.”

Labor groups, including the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations, Service Employees International Union, and the United Food and Commercial Workers Union, are backing the bill. It also has some influential backers on the left: Rep. Pramila Jayapal, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, is a co-sponsor and the broader CPC has also endorsed it as well.