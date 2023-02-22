The ways in which countries are dealing with shrinking populations

For years, Japan has warned of a demographic disaster as young couples refuse to have children. There were less than 800,000 births last year, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida saying the country was "on the brink of not being able to maintain social functions."

Kishida told lawmakers that they should place "child-rearing support as our most important policy," adding that the government would set up a new agency in April and double its spending on child-related programs.

Tokyo has implemented several policies for more than a decade in response to the crisis: from government-sponsored speed dating nights to urging the workforce to log off early and use their remaining energy to procreate.

More recently, the government has pushed forward a "child-first social economy" in an attempt to encourage couples who want children with financial incentives and protections.

However, it seems few are being wooed. One woman interviewed by The Guardian on the population crisis said that she has no interest in having children because society still sees women as primary caretakers, often forcing them to drop their careers.