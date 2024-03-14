Saudis bet on African minerals for green transition

RIYADH — Saudi Arabia wants to be a minerals and industrial powerhouse. Key to that plan: Africa.

Riyadh aims to drastically expand its domestic mining sector but acknowledges that even with the potential riches under its soil — $2.5 trillion by its own estimation — it can only access certain minerals at home. So, as a top Saudi official told Semafor in an interview from the kingdom’s capital, it plans to invest abroad, fashioning itself as a hub for refining, processing, and manufacturing based on raw minerals mined abroad. And its priorities include addressing a shortage of infrastructure in African countries rich in critical minerals.

“Every good mine, big sizable mine in Africa, you need technology, you need schools, you need social developments, and you need infrastructure,” said Khalid al-Mudaifer, the vice minister for mining.

Mudaifer pledged the kingdom would help African countries build up their capacity to refine minerals into more lucrative products, thereby capturing more of the economic value of their resources, but noted that not all countries had a robust enough local supply chain to support their ambitions. “Sometimes energy is not there, infrastructure is not there, talent, power, grids,” he said.