Inside Saudi Arabia’s plan to dominate mining

Mudaifer is a minerals specialist — he has been vice minister for mining since 2018, and for the seven years prior he ran Saudi Arabia’s state mining company Ma’aden, armed with degrees from the country’s King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals.

In a wide-ranging, nearly hour-long interview, he outlined Saudi Arabia’s aims, its plans, and its challenges.

Objectives

When it came to Saudi Arabia’s ambitions in the sector, Mudaifer did not beat around the bush: “Our strategy is for minerals or mining to maximize their value to the kingdom.” He said Riyadh was focused on capturing “the high end” of the EV manufacturing process, including battery making as well as the expensive and complex metals required to build modern cars. “It’s the entire value chain, whenever possible.”

Scale

Mudaifer also provided more details on Saudi Arabia’s January announcement that the country may hold up to $2.5 trillion in untapped mineral resources, largely phosphate and rare earths. This figure, he said, covers “economically exploitable resources with current technology and current infrastructure”— in effect saying that this figure may be revised upwards as extraction technology, shipping infrastructure, and market prices improve. (It is already an upward revision from a prior forecast of $1.3 trillion.)

Beyond such improvements, Mudaifer argued the kingdom had for decades been under-explored when it came to minerals. “When oil was good enough, we stopped most [mining exploration] activity,” he said. “We are exploring so we will know more.” A regional geoscience survey is about 40% complete. Taking into account all those factors, he continued, Saudi Arabia likely had trillions of dollars more of minerals reserves in its territory.

International targets

Despite Saudi Arabia’s huge aspirations and potentially huge scale, Mudaifer acknowledged that “whatever we mine in Saudi Arabia will not be enough for Saudi Arabia,” because while the kingdom holds large concentrations of certain resources, other ones critical for manufacturing such as nickel, cobalt, and lithium are found elsewhere. That prompted the kingdom to establish its Manara Minerals fund, a state-backed venture that aims to increase Riyadh’s access to minerals worldwide and potentially help funnel them to processing facilities in Saudi Arabia. One of its earliest investments so far has been to take a 10% stake in a copper and nickel-focused spinoff of the Brazilian mining giant Vale.

Those minerals could then be refined into more lucrative products within Saudi Arabia, developing the kingdom into a hub: “We have the leadership, the vision, the geographic location, the infrastructure, and the energy.”

Mudaifer also largely shrugged off suggestions from Western diplomats I spoke to that Saudi Arabia’s global mining ambitions would inevitably put it into competition with China, which has similar goals. (Such a contest would likely be viewed favorably by Washington, which regards Riyadh as a key ally, and Beijing as a global rival.) Though China had been the dominant investor in mining and minerals abroad in prior years, Mudaifer dismissed the premise that the kingdom would have to compete with China, saying: “If [the energy transition] is to be successful, the whole world needs to invest.”

An OPEC for minerals?

The vice minister sidestepped questions over whether Saudi Arabia would consider joining the Minerals Security Partnership, a bloc grouping both metals buyers and sellers promoted by Washington and London in an effort to head off the more adversarial oil market in which Riyadh is the de facto leader of the OPEC club of fossil-fuel exporters.

Minerals were “a totally different commodity” to oil and gas, he acknowledged — because of their extraction and refining processes, the former being harder to consolidate in one country or region than the latter — making broader partnerships more beneficial than with fossil fuels. Saudi Arabia was “in alignment with the objective of the MSP,” Mudaifer said, but he put off any firm decision on joining the organization, so far made up of 14 countries and the European Union, with major minerals extractors Australia and Canada among the members.