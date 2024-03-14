Can the TikTok bill survive the Senate?

It sailed through the House. It got a quick thumbs up from the White House. But Congress’s controversial new bill that could potentially ban TikTok is so far earning a mixed reaction in the Senate, leaving its chances of passage open to question.

House members passed the legislation 352-65 on Wednesday, despite a furious last minute lobbying effort by TikTok, which included rallying its users to flood their representatives’ phone lines (the tactic appeared to backfire by angering lawmakers, some of whom thought it demonstrated in real time how the platform could be used for political purposes).

After the House vote, White House Press Secretary Karine Jeane-Pierre told reporters the administration hoped that the Senate “takes this up very quickly.” President Biden has previously said he would sign the legislation.

The prospects for quick movement in the upper chamber appeared unclear, however. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer remained noncommittal Wednesday, saying in a statement only that the Senate will “review the legislation when it comes over from the House.”

Senate Commerce Chair Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., who is drafting a competing bill, also didn’t appear ready to wave through the House’s legislation, which would force TikTok’s Chinese parent company, ByteDance, to sell the platform’s U.S. operations within 5 months or face a ban.

“Following today’s House vote, I will be talking to my Senate and House colleagues to try to find a path forward that is constitutional and protects civil liberties,” Cantwell said in a statement.