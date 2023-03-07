White House supports new bipartisan Senate bill to restrict TikTok and other foreign tech

The legislation represents the latest effort on Capitol Hill by lawmakers to address national security concerns associated with popular social media app TikTok. The bill proposed by Warner, who chairs the powerful Senate Intelligence Committee, and Thune is broader, however.

The bill, known formally as the Restricting the Emergence of Security Threats that Risk Information and Communications Technology (RESTRICT) Act, would create a new framework for the Commerce Department to review, mitigate threats from, and potentially block information and communications technology from foreign countries like China.

“We lack at this moment in time a holistic, interagency, whole-of-government approach,” Warner said at a press conference.

The bill may have a good chance of passing due to the broad bipartisan support in the Senate — it has a dozen cosponsors — and White House backing.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan voiced support for the bill in a statement Tuesday.

“This legislation would empower the United States government to prevent certain foreign governments from exploiting technology services operating in the United States in a way that poses risks to Americans’ sensitive data and our national security,” Sullivan said.

He added that White House officials “look forward to continue working with both Democrats and Republicans on this bill, and urge Congress to act quickly to send it to the President’s desk.”