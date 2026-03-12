Exclusive / Democrats seek to scrutinize Paramount-WBD deal

Congressional Democrats are sending a message to the Justice and Treasury departments: We are going to check your work on Paramount’s acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery.

In a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, a dozen House Democrats and Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., said they wanted more information about the ongoing federal review of Paramount’s acquisition of WBD. They suggested that it could be in violation of federal antitrust laws and restrictions on foreign ownership of crucial US businesses.

“Congress has a responsibility to ensure that merger enforcement in concentrated creative industries — particularly transactions involving substantial foreign capital — is conducted rigorously and in strict adherence to federal law,” the letter said.

The letter, which was signed by Reps. Sam Liccardo, D-Calif., Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., Dan Goldman, D-N.Y., and Sarah McBride, D-Del., among others, said that the deal raises “substantial concerns” under Section 7 of the Clayton Act, which prohibits anticompetitive mergers. The letter said the deal contained “significant horizontal and vertical overlap in theatrical distribution, premium streaming, and first-window licensing markets, and would likely reduce competition among studios for movies.”

The letter also raised concerns about foreign investment in Paramount’s offer, noting that the deal included potential financing from Chinese company Tencent Holdings, which had previously withdrawn funding due to national security review concerns. The Democrats also raised concerns about backing from the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and the Saudi Public Investment Fund, including the detail that the fund is controlled by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who ordered the killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The lawmakers asked for more details on whether the WBD-Paramount deal could be subject to review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US, as well as “whether any governance rights, board representation, or access to non-public information were granted to foreign investors and reviewed for national security implications,” the letter read. The Democrats also requested that both DOJ and Treasury preserve records related to the transaction.