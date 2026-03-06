Exclusive / Left-of-center groups plead with AGs to stop WBD-Paramount deal

On the surface, it’s not surprising that left-leaning groups would appeal to Democratic AGs to advocate against the merger.

Even if the groups succeed in pressing the AGs to take action, it will be difficult to scuttle the deal entirely without alignment with the federal government, which seems bent on approving it.

But the letter is yet another representation of the growing consensus on the left against consolidation that brings major news organizations under one roof, particularly when that house is owned by Ellison.

Despite his status as a longtime Democratic donor, Ellison’s acquisition of The Free Press and his installation of founder Bari Weiss atop CBS News also raised alarm from Democrats, who have criticized some of her editorial decisions as biased against the left. It also hasn’t been lost on Democrats that David Ellison’s father, Oracle founder Larry Ellison, is close with Trump and has reportedly said that there would be major changes at CNN if the network is acquired by Paramount.

These factors have turned the Ellisons into Murdoch-like pariahs among many Democrats, and have brought together a somewhat ideologically diverse antitrust coalition, ranging from the more centrist wing of the Democratic Party to the progressive left. As Semafor reported earlier this year, prominent Senate Democrats like Cory Booker, D-N.J., are threatening to investigate Paramount, telling Ellison to preserve his communications with Trump after the executive failed to voluntarily show up for a hearing about the merger on Capitol Hill last month.

In recent years, only a small slice of anti-monopoly Democrats have shown they have a serious appetite for high-level media regulation. But the signatories on the letters suggest the growing political potency of the issue on the left, and foreshadow how Democrats are likely to use their regulatory and investigative focus if they return to power.