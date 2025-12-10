Democrats warn their party may try to unravel any Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery deal

As the battle over Warner Bros. Discovery grows, two Democratic lawmakers are warning that their party may try to block or unravel any acquisition by Paramount when it returns to power.

In a letter to the WBD board and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent first shared with Semafor, Reps. Sam Liccardo (D-Calif.) and Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) said they were concerned about the national security risk of letting foreign entities control a large portion of the US entertainment and media industry.

They also hinted that a future Democratic Congress and administration could try to unravel any Paramount-WBD deal.

“Future Congresses … will review many of the decisions of the current Administration, and may recommend that regulators push for divestitures, which would undermine the strategic logic of this merger,” they wrote.

“We urge the Board to weigh these national security and regulatory liabilities in evaluating a transaction burdened by uncertain but potentially extensive mitigation obligations, foreign influence risks, or adverse regulatory action.”

Liccardo’s national security worry stems from the Gulf investors backing Paramount’s all-cash hostile bid for WBD, which include sovereign wealth funds from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Abu Dhabi.

He and Pressley, who both sit on the House Financial Services Committee, added that a failure by WBD and the administration to seek a review of Paramount’s bid by the interagency Committee on Foreign Investment In the United States would represent “a serious lapse in fiduciary judgment and could expose the company to significant regulatory and reputational harm.”

“These [foreign] investors, by virtue of their financial position or contractual rights, could obtain Influence — direct or indirect — over business decisions that bear upon editorial independence, content moderation, distribution priorities, or the stewardship of Americans’ private data,” Liccardo and Pressley wrote.

“Even absent overt control, such influence can present a national-security threat when foreign state-linked entities have strategic interests inconsistent with those of the United States.”