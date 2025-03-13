‘Incompetent:’ Jamie Dimon unloads on proxy advisor ISS

Jamie Dimon sharply criticized the top two proxy advisory firms, the little-known apparatuses that have become the target of business ire over their outsize influence and perceived political agendas.

The JPMorgan chief described Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis as “incompetent” in an interview with Semafor on stage at BlackRock’s retirement summit in Washington Wednesday. He said ISS and its smaller rivals have contributed to a regulatory environment that is “driving companies out of the public market.”

The rising influence of ISS and its rivals to harness shareholder votes toward outcomes executives don’t like isn’t the only reason that the number of US public companies has fallen from 7,000 in 1996 to less than 4,000 by 2020, but it has contributed. That decline started after the Sarbanes Oxley securities law overhaul in 2003 and was accelerated by giant pools of venture and private equity funds amassed in the wake of the 2008 crisis.

Dimon framed the issue as one of American principles: ISS, the largest of the proxy advisers, is owned by Germany’s Deutsche Borse, and smaller rival Glass Lewis is owned by a Canadian private equity firm.

“Anyone who gives them money — shame on you,” Dimon said. The firms “should be gone and dead and done with.”

Either Glass Lewis, ISS, or both have at least four times since 2013 recommended that shareholders either lodge protest votes against Dimon’s pay or, more meaningfully, strip him of his dual role as chairman of JPMorgan’s board. Shareholders sided with Dimon each time except a nonbinding vote on his special one-time $53 million bonus in 2022.