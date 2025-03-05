MAGA offers corporations cover to flee Delaware

Late last month, a small group of influential corporate attorneys told Delaware legislators that blue-chip companies including Walmart were considering moving their legal homes out of the state, people familiar with the matter said.

The message was a wake-up call for a state whose economy depends on corporate fees, and a sign that the revolt set off by Elon Musk — who moved Tesla from Delaware to Texas last year — could be spreading beyond MAGA-friendly tech CEOs.

Delaware has for decades had a monopoly on how America’s biggest companies are run. It is the legal home to two-thirds of US public companies, giving it outsize influence on everything from executive pay to takeovers.

That power has been under threat. Conservative ideology and a disdain for judges seen as activists has spurred Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and others to move the companies they run to politically friendlier climes. Musk moved Tesla to Texas after the chief judge of Delaware’s special business court negated his $55 billion pay package for the second time, in a closely watched case that is now on appeal. Zuckerberg has considered moving Meta to Texas, The Wall Street Journal reported. His friend and fellow Meta board member, Drew Houston, reincorporated Dropbox in Nevada, where Bill Ackman, another MAGA convert, is planning to move his investment firm.

The seriousness of Arkansas-based Walmart’s threat — which was delivered to state legislators by a small group of corporate lawyers — remains unclear. But it was grave enough to spur the Delaware legislature to overhaul its corporate law, the people said. Changes proposed last month, which are now being fast-tracked through the legislature, would give controlling shareholders largely unchecked power and protection from shareholder lawsuits.

A Walmart spokesman declined to comment.

A quarter of Delaware’s state revenue comes from company fees, and millions flow indirectly from law firms and corporate services, which makes state officials sensitive to their complaints.

“What these companies want is for there to be no possibility for a shareholder or a court to review their conduct,” said Mark Richardson, who represents shareholders in lawsuits. “Catering to those extreme views to please a few corporations is a terrible mistake for Delaware that will destroy the franchise in the long run.”