BlackRock paused corporate meetings in wake of new rules on ESG engagement

BlackRock called off scheduled engagement meetings with companies after the Securities and Exchange Commission last week walked back guidance that had allowed big index-fund investors to privately press companies on “social and public interest issues” without running afoul of the rules, people familiar with the matter said.

It’s a technical change with wide-ranging repercussions that could hasten big investors’ retreat from pushing progressive corporate policies. BlackRock declined to comment. It’s also the latest sign, as we wrote about last week, that the conventional hall monitors are now on the back foot.