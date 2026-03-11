Events Email Briefings
‘HALO’ trade comes for China

Mar 11, 2026, 6:21pm EDT
An electronic board shows Shanghai and Shenzhen stock indexes, at the Lujiazui financial district, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Shanghai
Aly Song/Reuters

AI anxiety is slowly creeping into China’s stock market.

The country has been more willing to engage with the tech compared to the US and was seen as immune to the Wall Street trend in which investors gravitated toward “HALO” stocks — “heavy assets, low obsolescence” — that have limited AI exposure. But Chinese tech stocks have fallen in recent weeks in part due to caution over the AI boom, Caixin reported.

There are other signs China isn’t pursuing an unconditional embrace of AI.

After much hype surrounding OpenClaw, an autonomous AI agent, Beijing reportedly moved to curb its use in government agencies and state-run enterprises. China’s top judge also warned against the unchecked use of AI in courtrooms.

Chart showing Hong Kong stock index performance versus tech-specific index
J.D. Capelouto
