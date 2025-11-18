China’s trust of AI is higher than the US’

China’s public is much more trusting of AI than the Western world, a new Edelman survey showed, a divide that could be critical in the fight for technological domination.

In China, 54% of people said they embrace greater AI use, compared to just 17% in the US; Chinese respondents were also more likely to believe AI can rectify climate change, mental health, and poverty. The enthusiasm reflects how the tech has become entrenched in Chinese life — starting from childhood — and could give Beijing an edge as it challenges the US’ lead.

Silicon Valley startups are increasingly running on lower-cost Chinese AI models, which “seemingly come out of nowhere to close the performance gap” with their US counterparts, a Bloomberg columnist wrote.