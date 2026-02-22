Wall Street’s HALO trade ramps up

Burgers and tractors are winning out on Wall Street as investors gravitate toward stocks that seem least exposed to AI disruption.

An “AI immunity trade,” or HALO — “heavy assets, low obsolescence” — has taken hold after new tech tools in recent weeks pushed down stocks in software and adjacent sectors.

Companies like McDonald’s and John Deere have risen, The Wall Street Journal wrote — firms you “cannot type something in a prompt and disrupt,” a wealth management executive said. But the trend isn’t playing out everywhere:

In China, investors are bullish on AI’s impact on the tech sector, Bloomberg noted. The market is focused on “what AI can aid rather than what it can take away from incumbents,” a strategist said.