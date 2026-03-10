Trump delivers Republicans a mixed message on Iran

DORAL, Fla. — House Republicans gave President Donald Trump one of their loudest rounds of applause Monday night as he declared to them that the war in Iran would be a “short-term excursion.”

He then implied it might not be so short.

Trump told GOP lawmakers that “we will not relent until the enemy is totally and decisively defeated,” only to later tell reporters that US military objectives in Iran “are pretty well complete.”

It’s a roller-coaster of a timetable for an operation in Iran that, as recently as last week, administration officials were openly projecting would last five weeks or longer. Republicans were hoping for clarity as they prepare to discuss the remainder of this year’s Hill agenda at their annual policy retreat at Trump National.

Instead, Trump focused more on his shifting objectives on Iran than on his party’s limited domestic agenda. His “biggest plea” to his House allies on Monday night was to pass sweeping legislation adding new ID requirements for voters, which has already passed their chamber but stalled in the Senate.

AD

Trump told Speaker Mike Johnson and House GOP leaders to take up a new version of the bill with additional restrictions on surgeries for transgender minors and mail voting.

“It will guarantee the midterms. If you don’t get it, big trouble,” he said of the bill — whose future is largely out of House Republicans’ hands. Even if a new version manages to clear the narrowly divided House, it would still face an uphill climb in the Senate.

Meanwhile, House Republican leaders are trying to use their retreat to sketch out the next phase of their legislative plan, with little room for error.

AD

In closed-door sessions, they’re strategizing about what many senior Republicans think will be an attempt to pass a second filibuster-skirting megabill before a midterm election that could hand congressional control to Democrats.

Such a bill could end up including a long list of other priorities, including an expected Trump administration request to fund the war in Iran, or even a provision allowing year-round sales of ethanol (a top goal for farm-state members).

But Republicans will likely struggle to get a so-called reconciliation bill through the Senate, let alone the House, as purple-district lawmakers remain wary of taking tough votes in an election year.