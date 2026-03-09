Trump threatens to block his own agenda over voting bill

President Donald Trump is complicating his own agenda by refusing to sign other bills until Congress passes the GOP’s federalizing ID and citizenship requirement for voting in elections.

That’s a jolt to the senators in both parties working on a housing reform bill that’s now on the floor, which also includes a stab at the president’s priority of cutting down institutional investors buying up single-family homes.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s take: “So be it: There will be total gridlock in the Senate.”

Of course, bills can still become law without Trump’s signature, so it’s an open question how far Trump will go to stop his own legislation while demanding Democrats use a talking filibuster if they want to stop the SAVE America Act.

However, Republican leaders say that strategy does not have the party unity needed to pass the bill with 50 GOP votes.