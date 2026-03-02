Exclusive / Some Republicans back Trump on nationalization of voting

Some conservatives are encouraging President Donald Trump to take executive action on elections, following reports the White House is weighing an order to exert more presidential power over voting.

Republicans like Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., see such action as a way for Trump to impose pieces of the SAVE America Act, a GOP-sponsored voter ID bill.

“If he has the power to make sure that people have to be citizens to be registered to vote, show ID to vote, he ought to do it,” Scott told Semafor. “If he has the power to do the things that SAVE America does, I think it’s great.”

But there’s a counterpoint to any effort to federalize elections: “They’re run by the states. So I don’t know how he would do it,” said Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., a former governor.