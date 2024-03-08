Republicans plan vote on TikTok ‘ban,’ defying Trump

House Republican leadership is moving forward with a vote on a bipartisan bill that would force ByteDance to sell TikTok — or face a ban — next Wednesday, despite former President Donald Trump’s public opposition to the measure.

House Republican leaders huddled Friday morning to confirm the House would move forward on the TikTok bill with plans to bring it to the House floor under suspension, a maneuver that speeds the process and limits amendments to bills that can win a two-thirds majority vote, according to two sources familiar with the plans.

The legislation from Reps. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis. and Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., the leaders of the House Select Committee on China, would force Beijing-based ByteDance to sell off TikTok within 180 days or otherwise would effectively ban the app in the U.S. by penalizing app stores that host it.

“If you get rid of TikTok, Facebook and Zuckerschmuck will double their business,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, referring to Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg. “I don’t want Facebook, who cheated in the last Election, doing better. They are a true Enemy of the People!”

The post initially prompted some worries on Capitol Hill about the bill’s fate next week, when Majority Leader Scalise said he would bring the bill for a vote on the House floor.