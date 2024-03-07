Human rights groups back TikTok bill as lobbying battle heats up

Several human rights groups are throwing support behind legislation that would force China-based ByteDance to divest TikTok or otherwise face a ban on the app in the U.S., as a high-stakes battle over the bill heats up in Washington.

The groups, which are focused on abuses by the Chinese government, include the Campaign for Uyghurs, Uyghur Human Rights Project, Committee for Freedom in Hong Kong Foundation, Human Rights in China, International Campaign for Tibet, Hong Kong Democracy Council, the Uyghur American Association, and Washingtonians for Hong Kong.

“We strongly urge the passage of this bill into law to further Congress’s efforts to support Uyghur human rights. Without it, Uyghurs will continue to be targeted by foreign adversary owned applications like TikTok,” Rushan Abbas, a Uyghur American activist who founded Campaign for Uyghurs, wrote in a letter shared with Semafor that was sent to members of Congress supporting the bill this week. Another letter to lawmakers from Human Rights in China describes TikTok under its current ownership structure as a “serious national security threat.”