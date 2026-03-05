‘Hallelujah’: Noem’s ouster a long time coming for Trump allies

The ouster of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Thursday felt a long time in coming for some allies of President Donald Trump.

One source close to the White House responded bluntly to Semafor: “Hallelujah.” Moments before Trump’s announcement, a second person close to the situation described her as a “dead man walking.”

Trump announced on social media that Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., would replace Noem atop the department beginning March 31. Noem lost her position after a slew of missteps and controversies. But the final straw was a Tuesday Senate hearing where she sparred with Republicans as well as Democrats and claimed that Trump had approved a $200 million-plus DHS ad campaign, first reported on by Semafor.

Noem, according to Trump, will be shifting over to serve as “Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas.” He described it as a “new Security Initiative in the Western Hemisphere” that’s being formally announced this weekend as he prepares to meet with Latin American leaders.

Her ouster marks the first Cabinet turnover Trump has seen during his second term. While his allies have described him as unwilling to give into critics and opponents by adopting a “Fight Club” mentality against ousting his advisers, Noem’s standing had become untenable during early 2026.

This year alone, Noem suggested two US citizens killed by immigration agents in Minnesota were domestic terrorists; she was eventually sidelined from leading operations in the state.

Administration officials also perceived her close relationship with Corey Lewandowski, her top aide, as a perennial problem — one that senators raised with her in person this week.